(CNN/WLS) -- An emergency command center is now operating inside Arlington Heights Northwest Community Hospital including dozens of county, state and federal health care experts.
This after doctors confirmed, they are treating a man in his 70s who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"The patient is hospitalized in isolation and CDC protocols have been implemented. The patient is doing very well," said Dr. Daniel Reaven of Northwest Community Hospital.
It is not clear how the man became infected but the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed his wife, has also tested positive, making them the third and fourth confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
She is not hospitalized and is quarantined at home in what is being described as good condition.
"Public health officials are on site at the hospital to identify all the potential contacts of the third and fourth cases," said Illinois Dept of Public Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
And now, a local school district has sent out an alert of its own.
The superintendent of Arlington Heights District 25 notified staff, students and parents that two staff members and their children were contacted by a babysitter who is a relative of a hospital employee that may have been exposed.
While they remain healthy, officials say they are now self-isolating out of an abundance of caution.
Governor J.B. Pritzker warned of additional cases may yet be identified in Illinois.
"We are ready to put the weight of the state behind a full-fledged response when needed and if we meet those thresholds," said Pritzker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.