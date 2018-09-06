ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students in 8th grade and younger will now need to have an adult with them to attend football games in the City of St. Charles School District.
Superintendent Dr. Jason Sefrit wrote a letter to the community about the change, in which he stated they were being made to “ensure a safe atmosphere.”
Dave Mills is a dad who has a 7th and 11th grade in the St. Charles School District. He thinks the new rule is too strict.
“It sends a mesasge to the kids that they have to be held by their hand, they need a leash, they can't be trusted to go get a soda, and I don't think that's the right message,” said Mills.
When the letter was first sent out last week it read, “Any youth spectators found to be without adult supervision will be returned to the adult they came to the game with.”
St. Charles School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Sefrit said he agreed this line was confusing and removed it. He sent out a new letter to parents saying an adult only needs to be present at the football stadium with the young spectators, but they do not to stay together the entire time.
The school district says this policy will be enforced by high school, middle school and intermediate school administrators at all homes games at both St. Charles High and St. Charles West.
Dr. Sefrit says he’s heard a lot of support from parents for this new rule.
However, Mills says he’s not alone in disagreeing with it. “I don't know if anyone was maybe emotional about it as I was. They didn't agree with it, but I don't know if they were willing to take a stance on it either,” said Mills.
News 4 checked and learned there are similar policies at Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt Districts.
Dr. Sefrit’s says there was not one incident that lead to this policy. It was something the district was planning to implement for months.
Click here to read Dr. Sefrit’s complete letter.
