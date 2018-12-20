FOX is going all in on the "is Die Hard" a Christmas movie debate!
Their new 30th Anniversary trailer highlights just about every yuletide reference in the classic action flick.
They even went as far as to call it "the greatest Christmas Story ever told.
Watch it here:
