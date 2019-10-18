ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Entrepreneurs, inventors, and maybe the person behind “the next big thing,” gathered for support Friday in Midtown St. Louis.
The Vision 2019 Conference was held at the Moto Museum on Locust.
The goal of the event, sponsored by the BioSTL STEM Initiative, is to offer resources and guidance to entrepreneurs and small business owners with a special focus is on women, minorities and immigrants.
"It could be someone creating an app for technology, maybe healthcare, someone creating different kind of foods,” said Dr. Cheryl Watkins-Moore, with the STEM Inclusion Initiative. “So what we want to do is support those efforts."
Watkins-Moore said St. Louis is consistently ranked as one of the top spots in the nation for entrepreneurs.
This is the fifth year for the event.
