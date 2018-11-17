ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The 6th annual Twilight Turkey Trot in St. Louis has been canceled.
The Thanksgiving-themed 5k run has been canceled, and the organization behind the festive race is offering refunds to anyone who paid to participate in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The organization also gave its apology in the post and said it would update email subscribers if the race is rescheduled.
The 5k race was originally scheduled from to start at 4 p.m. at The Muny in Forest Park on November 17. All proceeds were going to be donated to the The Purposeful Nurse Foundation, Inc.
If you paid to participate in this event and haven’t been reimbursed yet, email Info@TwilightTurkeyTrot.com.
