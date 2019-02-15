ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friday morning you can enjoy a cheap breakfast and help keep those in the community warm.
During breakfast hours on Feb. 15, the annual “Rise ‘N Shine for Heat” event will be taking place at Hardee’s locations around the St. Louis area.
The 19th annual event allows anyone to receive a free Sausage ‘n Egg Biscuit or Egg Biscuit Sandwich when they donate $1 or more to Heat Up St. Louis.
Click here for more information and a list of participating Hardee’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.