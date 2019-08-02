FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The fifth annual ‘Ferguson Unity Weekend’ kicks off Friday.
The weekend will begin with a career fair at the Ferguson Community Center at 10 a.m.
The following day, backpack prep will take place at the Emerson Family YMCA. That night, ‘Souls Never Forgotten’ will happen at January Wabash Park.
Sunday, backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to children from 2-5 p.m. at the Emerson Family YMCA.
Click here for more information about ‘Ferguson Unity Weekend.’
