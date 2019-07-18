ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The 15th annual Cycle Across Illinois kicked off Thursday, as a crowd of cyclists left Alton for a four-day ride up to Chicago.
The ride benefits Concerns Of Police Survivors, an organization of people who lost loved ones in the line of duty.
Sunday, the participants will arrive at Gold Star Memorial Park in Chicago to conclude their trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.