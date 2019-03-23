ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The 11th annual Confluence Trash Bash will be held Saturday afternoon to help clean and restore rivers and creeks across the St. Louis area.
Volunteers will help pick up trash at several parks to help keep rivers and creeks clean at one of the following seven areas from 8 a.m. - noon:
- Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, 801 Strodtman Rd
- Creve Coeur Park, 2160 Creve Coeur Mill Road
- Chesterfield River's Edge Park, 17089 North Outer 40 Rd., #140, Chesterfield, MO 63005 (Ages 16 and older only)
- Florissant Sunset Park, 2300 Sunset Park Drive, Florissant, MOBridgeton Government Center, 12355 Natural Bridge Road, Bridgeton, MO
- Hanley Hills City Hall, 7713 Utica Dr., St. Louis, MO
- Overland Wild Acres Park, 2500 Ashby Road, Overland, MO
- Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 W. Florissant
- Greenwood Cemetery, 6439 St. Louis Ave.
For more information, click here.
