CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The 6th annual Clayton Restaurant Week will kick off Monday, July 15.
During the event, Nineteen restaurants will offer three-course meals for $25 and $35 until Sunday, July 21.
No coupons or passes are needed to participate. Those who want to partake in the fun just need to visit any participating restaurant.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants and for more information.
