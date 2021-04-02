ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect who pleaded guilty to injecting silicone into a woman’s buttocks, causing her death in 2015 has been sentenced.
Nitica Deonte Lee, 49, of Texas pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on April 1 and was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Lee, who is not a medical professional, was accused of recklessly injecting a 22-year-old woman in the buttocks with silicone at a hotel near St. Louis airport on July 26, 2015. The victim died of silicone pulmonary embolism on July 30, 2015.
After giving the injection to the victim, the woman was a fugitive for five years and even spent some time in Mexico, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Lee was arrested on July 23, 2020 by the Dallas Police Department.
