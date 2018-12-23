Texas toddler killed after being run over in backhoe accident

DALLAS, TX (KTVT/CNN) - A child has died following a tragic backhoe accident in Dallas.
Authorities say the three-year-old was accidentally run over by a family member who was using a rented backhoe.
A neighbor says she saw two little boys playing in the yard throughout the day on Saturday.
"He was working in the yard, I saw him all day and I knew he was back and forth on the tractor because you could hear the noise. I live right here in the back. I could hear the noise. It's close to Christmas, imagine those people," said Priscilla Jantes.
The child was rushed to the hospital but later died.
According to local media, neighbors say they saw a man crying after the incident occurred.
Police are investigating the accident and are not sure if charges will be filed.
Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.