A police officer in Seagoville, Texas is being hailed a hero after he risked his life to help save a family from a burning home.
The officer ran into the house where a father and his six children were sleeping Saturday morning.
The entire rescue was caught on camera, captured on a police body cam!
Sam Click is being hailed a here for going into a burning house to rescue the trapped family.
A neighbor and the officer together woke up the sleeping family. The Red Cross is providing the family with food and clothing.
