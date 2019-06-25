HOUSTON, TX(CNN.com) -- A baby girl in Texas lived only 10 weeks before she died with 96 bone fractures in her body, an autopsy revealed. Nearly a year after her death, her parents are now facing criminal charges.
Jason Robin Jr. is charged with the murder of his daughter, Jazmine Rose Robin. The girl's mother Katharine White, is charged with injury to a child by omission.
Jazmine was born premature at just 29 weeks. She spent several weeks at a Houston-area hospital before she was released to her family on July 3, 2018 as a healthy baby.
Eleven days later, Jazmine returned to the hospital with "clearly inflicted head trauma." The child's parents told doctors that Jazmine had been acting strangely and wouldn't take a bottle, according to court documents.
She died on July 15.
An autopsy finalized in May 2019 indicated Jazmine had a skull fracture, nine contusions to her torso, broken ribs and other injuries to her arms and legs. In all, the infant had 96 fractures, 71 rib fractures and 23 long bone fractures.
Prosecutors allege neither parent was truthful about what happened to Jazmine.
When Robin began dating White four years ago, White's grandmother was immediately concerned.
"He's a drug addict. We tried to keep Katharine away from him, and it didn't work," said White's great grandmother Virginia.
Robin, who has a criminal record, and his girlfriend shared a Houston home together and have three children together.
"I called and asked what happened. Cause she told me she had to rush the baby to the hospital and she was having convulsions and all.. and she passed away," she said.
Court documents paint a much darker picture.
The child's great-grandmother said she is devastated and never got the chance to meet the little one.
"It makes my heart break," she said. "It doesn't matter who it is. You need to be held responsible for the life of this child."
Child Protective Services has since removed two other children from the couple's home. One is in foster care, while the other is living with a relative.
As of Tuesday, neither parent is in police custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.