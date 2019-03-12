TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas woman has died after someone dropped a rock from a railroad overpass through the windshield of the car in which she was riding.
Temple police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the Saturday night incident on Interstate 35 that fatally injured Keila Ruby Flores. The 33-year-old Waco woman died Sunday morning at a Temple hospital.
Police say the 33-year-old Waco woman was in the front passenger seat of the car driven by boyfriend Christopher Rodriguez. Rodriguez told police that they were returning to Waco from Austin with Flores' three children in the back seat when a rock the size of a football smashed through the windshield.
No one else in the car was injured.
