MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Texas man was killed in the Metro East Friday night.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate a deadly shooting in Madison, Illinois. Police said Antwone Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas, was shot in the 500 block of Washington Avenue Friday just before midnight. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he later died.
No other information was released. If you know anything about this deadly shooting, call the Major Case at 618-709-7750.
