2 mounted officers in controversial arrest of black man in Texas will not face a criminal investigation

Two mounted officers seen leading a handcuffed black man by what appeared to be a rope will not face a criminal investigation.

GALVESTON, TX (CBS News) — A Black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback has sued a southeast Texas city and its police department for $1 million, saying he suffered humiliation and fear during his arrest.

A lawsuit filed last week in Galveston County district court on behalf of Donald Neely, 44, alleged the officers' conduct was "extreme and outrageous" and injured Neely and caused him emotional distress, news outlets reported, citing the court documents.

Neely is seeking a jury trial, reports CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

