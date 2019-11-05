TEXAS --- Two high school football players went head-to-head during a game in Texas Friday night.
But they captured many people's hearts when they bonded after.
Sherman High School Senior Gage Smith was one of the key players at their game against West Mesquite on Friday.
But it's what Smith did after the game that most people remember.
"When you're playing the game, you're playing to win and the other team is the enemy, but afterwards you still have respect for the other opponent," Smith said.
He knows West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from a select 7-on-7 team they both played on. Jordan's mom is battling cancer and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.
"I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom, and his family," he continued.
Smith says in that moment it was not about the score or being opponents, it was about showing compassion. Jordan's aunt posted the pictures on facebook expressing how much the gesture meant to their family.
So far it has over 140,000 shares.
"To see that it blew up I was very surprised by it, and I wasn't expecting it to be like that you know, I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family," Smith added.
Sherman Head Football Coach J.D. Martinez said Smith has been a team leader on and off the field.
"He's a true leader, and he has compassion, and it followed through for a lot of the guys on the team," said Martinez.
Martinez says his wife happened to capture the special moment. She sent the pictures to Smith's mom who passed them on to Jordan's family.
"It's pretty special that kind of everybody gets to see really what he is, he's that type of kid all the time," said the football coach. "It's just not in front of the cameras or anything like that, he's like that every day."
"Football brings people together in so many different ways, and that was just one example of it that night," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.