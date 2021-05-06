TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK/CNN) -- A Texas family is praising officers after someone called the police on children playing with Nerf guns.
The Reyna family were gathering for the first time in over a year for a birthday celebration on Sunday. The cousins were most excited to see each other again.
“They were running around the yard and they had Nerf wars, and they were here to wrestle in it and just enjoying family time,” recalled Adriana Reyna. But panic quickly set in when the family saw police lights and Texas City officers walking toward their home.
"They [the children] were very frightened, yes, all of us were, we did not have a clue what was going on," Adriana Reyna said.
Authorities disclosed that someone called 911 on the family stating there were gunshots and people fighting. Taive Pineda, one of the responding officers, said police quickly switched gears and made sure to ease any fears after they saw the kids were playing with Nerf guns.
In fact, Officer Pineda gave the kids some toys. The officer keeps boxes of toys because he makes it a priority to put the community children first and change their mentality when it comes to how they view officers. "To me our kids are the future so we need to make sure that the kids feel safe that they can trust us so we need to build a relationship with them try to make them grow up not hating us,” he said.
The family said they hope the caller didn’t intentionally single them out. "People need to be cautious how they call those kind of calls it could have been worse than what it was you know, officers could've had their guns drawn and it could've went left really quick,” Yvette Reyna said.
It is unknown who made the 911 call, but Adriana Reyna praised the officers for how they handled the situation.
