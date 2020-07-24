TEXAS (KMOV.com) -- A judge representing a Texas county on the U.S.-Mexico border said a local hospital has been forced to choose "who is sent home to die" as resources run thin due to the coronavirus pandemic. The county, which has a population of roughly 64,700 people, has just one hospital to treat what one official called "an exponential" spike in coronavirus cases.
"Unfortunately, Starr County Memorial Hospital has limited resources and our doctors are going to have to decide who receives treatment, and who is sent home to die by their loved ones," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera wrote on the county's Facebook page on Thursday morning. "This is what we did not want our community to experience. ... We must be responsible for ourselves and our loved ones."
Vera said he plans to issue a shelter-in-place order, but stressed that it is "only as good as we make it."
Dr. Jose Vasquez of the Starr County Health Authority announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the local hospital is establishing an ethics committee that will set up a triage program to decide how to best allocate limited resources.
