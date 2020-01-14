(CBS)-- Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday presented the state's highest civilian honor to the 71-year-old man who stopped a gunman in a deadly shooting at a church in North Texas in December, CBS Austin reported. Abbot gave a medal of courage to Jack Wilson, who is the head of the volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, near Fort Worth.
Throughout the event, Abbott called Wilson a hero, a title he has pushed back against in the weeks since the shooting.
"I feel more as a protector than I do a hero," Wilson said with the medal around his neck. "I feel very honored that God allowed me to have that capability to do what needed to be done that particular time."
When a gunman opened fire on the congregation on December 29, Wilson jumped into action and fired a single round at Keith Thomas Kinnunen, killing the 43-year-old and likely preventing further loss of life.
In an interview after the shooting, Wilson explained, "I don't feel like I killed an individual, I killed evil. And that's how I'm approaching it. That's how I'm processing."
