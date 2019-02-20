AUSTIN, Tx. (CNN/KEYE/KMOV.com) -- Some children sell lemonade or other drinks to raise money for a new bike or the latest trend but in Texas, an enterprising seven-year-old boy is selling hot chocolate to help president trump achieve one of his goals.
And while reaction has been mixed, he's standing by his business.
Shane and Jennifer Stevens say their son Benton decided he wanted to start the fundraiser after attending the inauguration and watching the State of the Union address earlier this month, according to CBS affiliate in Austin.
The Stevens, who are members of the Republican National Convention, said the news coverage they watch and dinner conversations may have rubbed off on their ambitious son.
"This is a dinosaur egg and these are tiny little ammonites," said Benton Stevens.
If you ask the 7-year-old to show you his collection of fossils, it will cost you.
"I give people a tour for $2, the boy added.
That's why his parents weren't exactly surprised when he asked to start another business.
"Every day he would get off the bus and say 'Mom, can we go to my stand'," said Jennifer Stevens.
Benton started selling hot chocolate to raise money for President Donald trump's border wall. He says he came up with the idea after watching the State of the Union address.
He believes it will help protect the United States and "because [he] wants [his] town to be safe".
The 7-year-old raised nearly $1,400 after two days of selling hot chocolate but criticism, mostly online, has been harsh-- even going as far to call Benton little Hitler.
"If he's going to do it, he needs to learn that there's going to be a little backlash but I just wish they would do it in a little more respectful adult type manner," said Benton's father Shane.
Both parents said they knew the reaction would be mixed but say they will use this as a teaching opportunity.
"We're parents. We're supposed to be instilling our values. Everybody doesn't agree. They have different values. That's fine," said Jennifer Stevens.
Although the Stevens are proud conservatives, both said they did not persuade Benton to get political.
"They should be kids. I just happen to have a very mature seven-year-old who wants to be involved in this. That's what he wants to do. I have a 10-year-old who doesn't," said Jennifer Stevens.
Benton says he isn't going to let the negative comments stop him. He wants to keep selling, keep raising money, and get the border wall funded.
"We're either going to mail it to Donald Trump or we're going to go there and give it to him," said Benton.
