MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Next year, people in the St. Louis area will have the chance to drive some of the world's fastest and most iconic cars.
The cars will be in town for the "Xtreme Xperience" at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Get behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a Ferrari Lamborghini or Porsche.
The event will be held June 25-26.
To book your spot now, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.