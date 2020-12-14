Nine exotic cars will be coming to World Wide Technology Raceway next June for "Xtreme Xperience".

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Next year, people in the St. Louis area will have the chance to drive some of the world's fastest and most iconic cars.

The cars will be in town for the "Xtreme Xperience" at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Get behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a Ferrari Lamborghini or Porsche.

The event will be held June 25-26.

To book your spot now, visit here. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.