FREMONT, Calif. (AP) --  Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Monday that the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.

Musk asked in the afternoon tweet that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody.

Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla headquarters out of California following extended shelter-in-place rules

In a series of tweets Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would file a lawsuit "immediately" against Alameda County, California, after the county refused to let the company reopen its Fremont factory. He then threatened to move the company's headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive.

The plant in Fremont, California south of San Francisco had been closed since March 23 under orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

