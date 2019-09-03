ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County woman said a man asked to look for his missing iPhone in her backyard and then started firing his gun at her daughter.
Ami Poole answered the door just after 7 a.m. Monday and found a stranger asking if she had seen a missing iPhone and repeatedly asked her if he can look in her backyard for it.
Poole said no to him, shut the door and called police.
A neighbor watched Poole's home and saw the man snooping around the house for 30 minutes.
"He starts knocking on the door again and I didn’t answer the door this time," Poole said.
She gathered her children in a bedroom while she waited for the police. She said the man stood at her door knocking on and off for seven minutes before heading to his truck.
"He’s kind of rummaging over like in the passenger side dashboard," Poole said.
Poole's daughter peeked through the window to get a picture of the man's license plate. That's when Poole said the man grabbed a gun and fired at her daughter from inside his truck.
He then blew a stop sign and sped off, Poole said.
"That was terrifying and I don't know why he did it," Poole said.
Lincoln County sheriff said no bullets or shell casings were found at their home, saying it's possible some sort of starter gun was used.
