ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some major changes are coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport in an effort to add convenience to passengers using Terminal Two (T2).
Airport officials say passenger traffic has increased at T2 in the last few years and there has been greater demand for curbside activities.
Construction begins on Arrivals Drive on Friday to improve traffic congestion and add curbside parking to the arrivals level of T2, home to Southwest Airlines at the airport. The project will change ground transportation access to T2 for at least two weeks.
The project will add a new T2 garage entrance for traffic from Interstate 70 to directly enter from Lambert International Boulevard, avoiding the congestion on Arrivals Drive.
The project will require all essential pick-up operations for T2 to happen on the departures level instead of the arrivals level. This includes passenger pick-up, ride share, all hotel/motel, rental car and airport parking shuttles.
The new garage entrance for westbound traffic of Lambert International Boulevard is expected to be done by late Fall or early Winter of this year.
