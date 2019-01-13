ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters extinguished a fire which broke out and caused evacuations at terminal one at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis Sunday morning.
The Florissant Valley Fire Department first reported the fire broke out at the Southwest Airline Cargo terminal around 7:30 a.m. It requested help from surrounding suburban fire departments as well.
Jeff Lea with the St. Louis International Airport said the fire started below the copper roofing in terminal 1 about 7:30 a.m. The A and C concourses were not affected.
The area was evacuated of all passengers and staff and the surrounding area was secured. Lea said the total evacuation time was about two hours.
Lea said all flights out of the terminal were delayed because ticketing is closed due to evacuations.
The firefighters extinguished the fire around 9:30 a.m., which appeared to be burning through plywood and roofing insulation under the top copper layer of the Terminal 1 roof.
810C - Deputy Chief reports: Smoldering #fire in the roof. Firefighters facing obvious challenges given the pitch/contour of the roof and roofing materials. No injuries reported. Operations ongoing. #STLCity @flystl pic.twitter.com/HuwpaXGUUU— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 13, 2019
Flights that just arrived from terminal 1 were stuck on the concourse. Passengers were kept in the plane. All other passengers were shuttled elsewhere.
In a release, the airport said the passengers were relocated to the Terminal 1 Garage during the incident because the evacuation forced the closure of all ticketing and checkpoint operations, and there were only two temporary flight diversions during the incident.
The airport said airlines worked with their customers to check-in for their original flights or other flights.
MetroLink trains are back on schedule going to all terminals. They previously were not running to terminal one because of the fire.
Terminal 2 and other concourses are not affected.
