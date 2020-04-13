ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Tens of thousands of new test kits could soon be making their way to St. Louis County, as County Executive Sam Page announced a major investment to buy them.
“We need to have better testing capability in our community because tests, isolation and quarantine of close contacts are an important part of this recovery," Page said.
At a briefing Monday, Page announced the county would be making a significant investment in coronavirus tests. He says the national shortage has made it extremely difficult for hospitals in our area to get their hands on them.
“We are very fortunate to have 1,000 tests available at this point,” said Dr. Kendra Holmes with Affinia Healthcare.
Testing sites have continued popping up in the region, though some people have argued they were slower to appear in places such as North City and North County.
Dr. Holmes says they will need more test kits.
“We have a triage department to see if they qualify, but they must meet the CDC criteria, which recently has been relaxed,” she said.
Recognizing the need for an equitable disbursal of tests, Page says the county will make a multi-million dollar purchase.
He says they cost $15-25 each, which means possibly more than 80,000 tests could be on their way.
“We don't expect those all to arrive in a week, we expect those to be rolled in and staged over time. We will be competing with other parts of the country to purchase those as our country ramps up the production of testing supplies,” Page said.
News 4 was told the county is looking at two vendors to get the tests and other necessary supplies.
Officials are looking to use funds they currently have in the county's coffers, but then seek reimbursement from the federal government through the CARES Act.
