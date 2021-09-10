ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF/CBS NEWSPATH) – Thomas Abbott’s actions when a shooter entered a Smile Direct Club warehouse in Tennessee likely saved dozens of lives.

Emergency calls reported an active shooter at the warehouse in Antioch the morning of Aug. 3.

"He pulled the gun out and put the clip in... oh my God," recalled Abbott.

As people ran for their lives, Abbott, a warehouse manager, did not. “I could have ran and hidden, but I had two guys that was down and 30 or 40 people in a room that did not know what was going on.”

Abbott knew that during a shift change employee Antonio King walked in and started confronting people.

"He says, 'you got a problem with me?' I said, 'no big guy I don't have a problem with you.' Then he yelled out, 'this is the day baby... this is the day.' And I said, 'big guy... what's going on. Let's just talk about it,'" said Abbott.

According to Abbott, King pulled out a gun and fired a shot, missing him. King then went after other employees who ran for the front entrance to escape. Abbott followed.

"He went outside, and he was trying to come back in,” Abbott said.

By that time, two security guards inside of the warehouse began exchanging gunfire with King. Both guards were shot.

"I'm like, 'oh my God... they're both down. Both down.'"

Abbott realized he couldn’t let King back into the building since more than three dozen employees were still inside, so he turned to one of the security guards and asked for his gun.

“He gave me the gun and an extra clip," said Abbott. "And I took a couple shots at him to let him know there is somebody in here manning the gun."

King returned fire. A bullet fragment ricocheted and hit Abbott in the chest, knocking him to the floor.

+3 Gunman shot 3 workers at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, before officers killed him, police say An employee of a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility in Tennessee opened fire there Tuesday morning, injuring three co-workers before police officers shot and killed him, authorities said.

"Once I got hit and went down, I felt like, 'okay is this it Lord? Is this how I'm going to go?' And, then something popped into my head and I jumped back up."

Abbott grabbed the gun and was able to keep King from getting back inside. By that time, Metro police arrived and confronted King outside of the warehouse, where he was fatally shot.

"My heart does go out to the family of the young man."

Abbott's just glad no one else died.

Metro police said there's little doubt his actions saved lives.

"I just hope if my wife or daughters are in that situation that somebody would do the same," said Abbott. "I just want to make sure everybody goes home safe."

Abbott was treated for a minor gunshot wound to the chest and was released from the hospital the day of the incident. The two security guards survived. No one else was injured.