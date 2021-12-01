ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed after crashing into a pillar on an interstate in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning.
Officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Mukhan Turdaliev was driving off the east side of the Interstate 70 ramp to I-270 and hit a bridge pillar. Turdaliev, of Tennessee, died on the scene.
