The crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 6 a.m., closing the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 onto northbound Interstate 270. It is not known how long the ramp will be closed.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed after crashing into a pillar on an interstate in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning.

Officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Mukhan Turdaliev was driving off the east side of the Interstate 70 ramp to I-270 and hit a bridge pillar. Turdaliev, of Tennessee, died on the scene. 

