GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man from Nashville, Tennessee is accused of trying to steal from an armored car outside a Metro East business.
Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, Michael R. Turney, 28, entered the rear of a Garda armored car outside the Walgreens at 2 Cottonwood Road in an attempt to steal from it, according to the Glen Carbon Police Department. The suspect did not imply he had a weapon or threaten violence during the theft attempt, police said.
Multiple officers assisted in arresting Turney following the attempted theft. He has been charged with burglary and is being held at the Madison County Jail with a posted bond of $40,000.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.
