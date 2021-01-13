ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Boarded windows, streets dotted with potholes, and unanswered maintenance calls are remnants from who tenants are calling a slumlord.
Addy Carter is one of the few lone residents living at the Northwinds Apartments, that were abandoned by former owner T.E.H. Realty.
“I wish they would fix it up a bit,” said Carter.
Northwinds was one of 12 properties once owned and now ran into the ground by Israel-based company T.E.H. Realty. News 4 has reported on the shortcomings by the company for at least two years. They purchased 12 lower income apartment complexes throughout the St. Louis Metro in 2014, with the purpose of investing in them. But while collecting rent, needed improvements went ignored, leaving residents living in deplorable conditions.
Carter says sewage sat in her basement after a backup for more than a month.
“To have to stay in this apartment and have to smell the stench and to feel helpless,” she said.
Since the company filed for bankruptcy, 11 of the 12 properties once owned by T.E.H. have been sold. Brokerage firm Collier International has sold six T.E.H properties within the last year.
“I think everyone has the intentions of putting money back into the properties and providing a decent place to live for the people that live there,” said Broker Greg Russell.
Springwood Apartments in Bel- Ridge was auctioned off for $4.8 million last year. Russell says the owners have been making small improvements before doing a major renovation later this year.
Northwinds property is currently tied up in court while the company tries to foreclose on it. Once that happens, Russell says the new owners will begin renovations.
