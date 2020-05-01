Investigation generic red kmov

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 10-year-old and three teens were arrested after they carjacked a woman in Soulard Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police say four boys, ages, 10, 14, 14 and 15 pushed a woman to the ground who had just parked her car in 2400 block of S. 13th before one of them pointed a gun at her and took her keys.

The four suspects then got into her 2017 Volkswagen Passat and drove off.

Officers in the area spotted the car and briefly chased it before recovering it in the 3300 block of Indiana. All four suspects were taken into custody.

