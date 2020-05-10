ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say 10 people were shot and two died in St. Louis City on Saturday.
The first homicide occurred just before 1:15 p.m. in the 4600 Delmar, which is near the border of the Central West End and Lewis Place neighborhoods. Roderick Williams, 28, was found shot in the street, police say.
The second homicide occurred around 8:00 p.m., police say a 54-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Providence in South City. A possible suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police say.
Eight others were shot on Saturday.
Just before 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man walked onto a home’s front porch in the 3000 block of N. Florissant when the suspect, a 28-year-old man with a handgun tucked in his armpit, approached him angrily. Police say the two started to argue.
During the argument, the 28-year-old motioned as if he was going to grab his gun. The 36-year-old drew his own gun, police say, and shot the suspect in fear for his safety. The suspect fell from the steps of the porch and his gun fell onto the nearby street. Police say someone else picked up the gun and ran.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.
At 6:40 p.m., police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg in the 3600 block of Michigan. Witnesses told police that shots were fired from a nearby car.
An hour and a half later, police say four people were shot in the 3500 block of Arkansas. A 50-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were shot in the leg, a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and hand. All were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
Around the same time, police a 32-year-old woman was sitting in front of a home in the 4500 block of Mary when she heard gunshots. She then felt pain in her back and was taken to a hospital.
Police say a 56-year-old UBER driver was shot just after 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Fountain and Aubert. The victim turned onto Fountain from southbound Kingshighway when his next customer canceled their ride request. As the victim started to leave the area, police say he heard shots and felt pain in his right calf. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
If anyone has information on any of the shootings, they are asked to call police.
