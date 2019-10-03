EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A temporary facility will open Thursday in East St. Louis after their driver services facility closed late last month due to air quality concerns.
On Sept. 23, it was announced that the East St. Louis Secretary of State facility location would no longer offer services to the East Louis community following employee and customer complaints of coughing, sneezing and skin irritations.
A temporary facility has been established at the East St. Louis Community College Center at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. It is set to open on Oct. 3.
