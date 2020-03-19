ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two teachers and a parent at Temple Israel in Creve Coeur have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter the school sent to families.
The school said the parent’s child or children are not symptomatic.
One teacher who tested positive for coronavirus was last in the building March 6 while teacher two was last there on March 11.
Temple Israel is off Ladue Road near Spoede Road.
