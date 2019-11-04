ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- TEH Realty employees tell News 4 they are demanding a paycheck from owners. Employees told us last week that they haven't been paid recently.

“They owe me for 90 something hours of pay period, so I need my pay, I got bills that’s not stopping,” said Chris Ussery.

Employees recorded cell phone video blocking who they said is one of the owners of the company from leaving a parking lot.

“Even though we weren’t getting paid, we were told if we don’t show up to work we would be getting fired,” said Leilani Liddell.

Liddell, manager at one of TEH’s properties, said the owner told them he wasn’t there to just collect the rent, but also show off the properties to possible investors.

“When I spoke to him about us not getting paid he told us to speak to the investors, that our pay is based on them investing into the property,” Liddell said.

Employees said the owners are preparing to place these complexes for sale.

They also said those potential investors have been asking them questions.

“They said they haven’t been able to get direct answers from TEH about what’s going on with their property,” said Liddell.

News 4 has reported on several issues with at least a dozen TEH properties including mold, mice and plumbing issues. TEH is even being sued over unsafe living conditions of their Ferguson apartments.

Other recent issues involve several employee layoffs and unpaid trash bills.

Employees said they have filed complaints with OSHA and the Department of Labor.

We’ve reported the St. Louis County Housing Authority has halted all Section 8 funding to TEH because of the conditions of their properties.

St. Louis County said they are in litigation with TEH for unresolved citations filed against the company.