BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The owner of an apartment complex being cited by Bridgeton did not show up for a scheduled appearance in municipal court Thursday.
Even though TEH Realty did not show up to the hearing, tenants of Bridgeport Apartments did. Many have complained of moldy ceilings, cracked floors, leaky roofs and nobody to fix it.
READ: Woman says she's living in sewage after problematic property owner refuses to make repairs
Now US Senator Josh Hawley is requesting that the US Attorney’s Office and the Department of Housing and Urban Development investigate.
Bridgeton Alderman Jerry Grimmer says legal action is the only recourse to holding TEH accountable.
“We’ve found this is the only thing that’s going to work and we’re not even sure that’s going to work,” said Grimmer.
News 4 went by the leasing office and found only one employee working and working without pay. She told News 4 at least 34 tenants do not have heat.
