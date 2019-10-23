ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri property management company faces a class-action lawsuit over accusations of unsafe and uninhabitable living conditions.
TEH Realty has been the focus of a number of News 4 investigations.
This lawsuit focuses on the Northwinds Apartments in Ferguson.
News 4 has highlighted similar issues at other TEH properties around our area. Those include Windham Chase in Spanish Lake where there were reports of mold, mice, and plumbing problems.
At Springwood Apartments in Bel Ridge the city has cited TEH more than 300 times for issues ranging from rotted stairs, crumbling walkways, and bug infestations.
TEH Realty is headquartered in Kansas City. We reached out to them about the lawsuit but have not heard back yet.
