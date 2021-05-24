ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police late Sunday night investigated a shooting involving at least five teenagers, some of whom were later released to their parents.
Officers on patrol near Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard before midnight Sunday heard gunshots and observed a group of teens running from the area. The officers were able to detain the victims and during their investigation learned another teen had appeared at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. That victim, 16, was listed in stable condition.
Four other victims, ages 13 to 17, told offers they were walking in the area when an unknown suspect approached them and fired shots at them. One of the victims, a 16 year old, was taken into custody for illegally possessing a gun. The others were released to their parents, police said.
No suspects in the shooting were arrested.
During the shooting investigation, police said a car narrowly struck an officer. Now, police released video to try to identify that driver.
The shooting happened one day after and just 3 blocks away from where a St. Louis police car was damaged by a mob who danced and kicked the car, while the officer was inside. The incident was caught on multiple videos and police are looking for suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.