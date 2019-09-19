FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three teens are being sought in connection to a criminal damage to property investigation in Fairview Heights.
According to police, one of the males threw a window at a home on First Avenue on Aug. 30 around 8 p.m.
In surveillance video released Sept. 19, the suspects are seen walking from the west on St. Clair Avenue then onto Magdalena.
Anyone with information regarding the teens is asked to call police.
