ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three teenagers are accused of shooting a 15-year-old in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a 15-year-old was shot while walking in the 3900 block of Minnesota around 3:15 p.m. The victim told police the shooters were three men between the ages of 15 and 16 who were driving a new model SUV.
The victim was reportedly grazed in the back by the bullet and refused medical treatment.
The suspects drove from the area following the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
