ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after three teens were injured during a shooting in St. Louis County Saturday.
Just before 7 p.m., police said a 14-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were walking together on San Remo Drive in Spanish Lake when a armed suspect approached them.
The teens attempted to run away after the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Officers later found two of the boys suffering from gunshot wounds near El Sabado and Prima Vera Terrace. One of the teens drove himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
All of the victims were struck in the lower body.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
