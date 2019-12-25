SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after two 17-year-old boys were shot on Christmas in South City.
According to police, the teens arrived to a local hospital with gunshot wounds just before noon. The victims were initially shot at a bus stop near Jefferson and Shenandoah.
One teen was shot in the back of his right thigh and the other was shot in the foot.
Both were listed in stable condition.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
