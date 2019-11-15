FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A crash in Franklin County left three teenage girls seriously injured late Thursday night.
Around 6:15 p.m., a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was making a left turn onto westbound Highway 100 near Route M when a 1993 Toyota Corolla didn't stop at a red traffic signal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said five teens between the ages of 15 and 19 were inside the car. Officials said the car slid off the roadway and struck the front of the semi truck.
A 15-year-old girl, and two 16-year-old girls were seriously injured during the crash. All five teens were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
