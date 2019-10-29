ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several teen girls at Roosevelt High School said they were sexually assaulted by a classmate. Now they saiythat boy is still being allowed in class.
Michelle and Tammy are mothers to two of the victims. News 4 is only using their first names for their daughters’ safety. The girls said the assaults started happening earlier this school year.
“I jump every single time I turn a corner in that school, I am on edge and shaking every single time I am there,” said one alleged victim.
“Now my daughter is having nightmares and she’s coming home in tears,” said Michelle.
News 4 found out the teen boy is a 15-year-old male freshman. He was arrested last week for second-degree sexual abuse.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police said that student was detained on an unrelated charge from the sex crimes division, but was later released.
The teen has been charged by both the juvenile unit and the sex crimes unit for a sexual offense, police confirmed.
The parents said because of this they were surprised when they found out he was allegedly back in class Tuesday morning.
“They definitely have enough to transfer him to another school so our daughters would feel safe, that’s one thing that we were told, we were assured that he would not come back to this school,” said Michelle.
A district spokesperson sent this statement saying they’re aware of this incident but they claim the allegations happened outside of school hours and off school property;
The district is aware of reported incidents that were alleged to have occurred outside school hours and off school property. Of course, FERPA prohibits the district from providing personally identifiable information about specific students. The district is in compliance with all applicable laws and views the safety and best interests of its students as its primary responsibility.
The district has not responded as to why the accused teen was allegedly allowed to return to class.
We do know the teen hasn’t been charged in the two cases from the parents News 4 interviewed.
But St. Louis police said their investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.