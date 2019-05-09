ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teens were robbed while trying to sell a gaming console and several video games in north St. Louis Wednesday evening, police said.
The teens were in the area of North Market Street at Rauschenbach Avenue around 6:30 p.m. meeting a man and woman for the transaction. According to police, during the transaction, the male suspect pulled a gun and announced a robbery.
After the 17 and 18 year olds handed over their property, the two suspects got into a green Jeep and drove away.
The victims were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
