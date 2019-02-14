SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Two teen suspects were arrested after robbing a pizza shop owner and then leading officers on a chase Thursday afternoon, police say.
Police say the two committed the robbery in St. Louis City in the 900 block of Iron just before 2 p.m.
The suspects then reportedly fled with city officers behind them before they got out of their car and ran near I-55 and Weber in south St. Louis County.
The two were arrested a short time later, just before 3:00 p.m.
Police say two adult suspects were also taken into custody.
An officer suffered a cut on his hand during the foot pursuit and is expected to be okay.
