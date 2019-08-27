ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed at gunpoint after confronting three teens about why they were in his Central West End neighborhood.
According to police, a 46-year-old man was in the 5200 block of Westminster around 10 p.m. Sunday when he saw three teens and confronted them about their reasons for being in the neighborhood.
The teens reportedly became upset and one of them showed a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The man complied and the teens got into his 2012 Volkswagen Toureg and drove away.
The investigation is ongoing.
