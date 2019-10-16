ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teens attempted to steal a man’s car outside of a downtown St. Louis bar Tuesday night.
The 68-year-old man was loading items into his vehicle outside of BB’s Jazz Bar in the 700 block of South Broadway when two males between the ages of 16 and 18 approached him just before midnight. The suspects asked for the man’s keys and one of the teens pulled out a handgun, according to police.
After taking the key fob from the man’s hands, the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and attempted to drive away but were unsuccessful. The teens then exited the vehicle and ran from the area while still holding onto the man’s key fob.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
